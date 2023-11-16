Local Destination Earns The Title Of 'Most Romantic' Getaway In New Mexico

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

November 16, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

There's nothing like going on an intimate trip to keep romance alive. What's fantastic is that choosing an enchanting spot to escape to has been made a whole lot easier.

Travel + Leisure has put together a detailed list of the most romantic places in each U.S. state:

"Whether you're planning a romantic day trip closer to home or hoping to book a weekend getaway in a new locale, we went from coast to coast to find 51 of the most romantic places around the U.S. These spots offer something special for every type of couple and interest — scenic state parks with beautiful proposal-worthy backdrops, romantic urban escapes for those looking to enjoy city sights, quirky attractions sure to create lifelong memories for the two of you, and, of course, a few castles for couples swept up in their own little fairytale.
And hey, even if there isn't a special someone to take on a trip this year, in the words of Oscar Wilde, 'To love oneself is the beginning of a lifelong romance.' Here are 51 romantic places to visit in each U.S. state and Washington, D.C."

The most romantic destination in New Mexico is the Dwan Light Sanctuary:

"The Dwan Light Sanctuary in Las Vegas, New Mexico will have guests seeing their partner in a whole new light. The space is equal parts art installation and scientific feat, with empty white space filled with rainbows from the sun shining through 12 large prisms in the building's apses. The sanctuary was designed as "a refuge from the pace, conflicts, and anxieties of daily living" and is the perfect destination for couples who are looking to just chill out and spread good vibes."
    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.