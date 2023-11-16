Local Destination Earns The Title Of 'Most Romantic' Getaway In Texas

There's nothing like going on an intimate trip to keep romance alive. What's fantastic is that choosing an enchanting spot to escape to has been made a whole lot easier.

Travel + Leisure has put together a detailed list of the most romantic places in each U.S. state:

"Whether you're planning a romantic day trip closer to home or hoping to book a weekend getaway in a new locale, we went from coast to coast to find 51 of the most romantic places around the U.S. These spots offer something special for every type of couple and interest — scenic state parks with beautiful proposal-worthy backdrops, romantic urban escapes for those looking to enjoy city sights, quirky attractions sure to create lifelong memories for the two of you, and, of course, a few castles for couples swept up in their own little fairytale.

And hey, even if there isn't a special someone to take on a trip this year, in the words of Oscar Wilde, 'To love oneself is the beginning of a lifelong romance.' Here are 51 romantic places to visit in each U.S. state and Washington, D.C."

The most romantic destination in Texas is the San Antonio River Walk:

"A stroll along the San Antonio River Walk is a romantic way to spend a day in this charming Texas city. Find a spot to eat dinner on the water or grab an ice cream cone and enjoy the walk on a nice day."