Mom Of Virginia 6-Year-Old Boy Who Shot Teacher Sentenced In Federal Case

The mother of the six-year-old boy who shot his teacher during class at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, was sentenced to 21 months in prison on federal charges.

In January, Deja Taylor pleaded guilty to charges of using marijuana while in possession of a firearm and lying about her drug use on her background check form when purchasing the gun her son used to shoot Abigail Zwerner.

While she faced up to 25 years in prison on the charges, federal prosecutors recommended 21 months behind bars.

During Taylor's sentencing hearing, Zwerner delivered an impact statement and said that while she loved children and teaching, she would never step into a classroom again.

She detailed the pain and suffering she endured from the shooting and the numerous surgeries she had to undergo after being shot in the chest.

"Not only do I bear physical scars from the shooting that will remain with me forever, I contend daily with deep, psychological scars that plague me during most waking moments and invade my dreams," she said.

Taylor is also awaiting sentencing on state charges after pleading guilty to child neglect in August.