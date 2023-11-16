Washington Couple's Disappearance Deemed 'Suspicious' By Officials

Authorities in Washington State are reaching out to the public for help searching for a missing couple after declaring their disappearance "suspicious."

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office announced they're looking for Karen Koep and husband, who's identified as Davido, according to a Tuesday (November 14) press release. Deputies responded to a welfare check on Monday (November 13) for a person who didn't show up for work. Officials said they didn't find the couple at a home in Lake Forest Development.

"The circumstance surrounding their disappearance is suspicious," the sheriff's office wrote in their statement.

The couple's vehicle was also missing from their home, but deputies later found it near 67th Avenue Southeast and Rainier Road Southeast. They shared a picture of the car in a Wednesday (November 15) update and encouraged anyone who saw the vehicle this past weekend to contact them.

Deputies said they've also obtained surveillance footage and conducted follow-up interviews. They're working with local and state law enforcement to locate the couple.

Several people in the comment section of the sheriff's office's first post said Koep is their doctor. KOMO confirmed Koep is a chiropractor who runs a practice in Lacey. When reporters dropped by the business this week, they found a note on the door to Koep's office saying, “Due to an EMERGENCY, Lacey Chiropractic is currently closed. We have attempted to contact all scheduled patients for the week and apologize for the inconvenience."

Kiera Polk, one of Koep's patients, told reporters the news of her disappearance as a "complete shock." She had nothing but good things to say about the missing woman.

"She’s been absolutely amazing. She fights tooth and nail for you. She doesn’t take no for an answer. She’ll find anything out that’s wrong with you," Polk said. "I just hope that she is found and her husband is found and gets a good outcome.”