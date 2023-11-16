Washington Spot Crowned America's Most Popular Ski Resort

By Zuri Anderson

November 16, 2023

Skiers high-fiving on snowy mountain
Photo: Jakob Helbig / Image Source / Getty Images

It's almost time to shred those slopes again. Over the next few weeks, dozens of ski resorts will be opening their doors to welcome back guests. Many Americans are eager to ski go snowboarding, experience beautiful mountain views, or engage in other wintry activities.

If you're looking for a great ski resort to check out, Holidu recently revealed the "most popular" ski resorts in the United States. Analysts utilized Google search data to determine their Top 50 picks for the 2023-24 season.

According to the list, a ski resort in Washington State claimed the crown: Crystal Mountain! Here's why this trendy ski resort is No. 1 in the nation:

"With a whopping 111,400 searches every month in the last year, Crystal Mountain’s popularity is clear. This is Washington’s largest ski resort with 11 lifts and over 50 runs covering more than 2,600 acres of terrain, and is around 2 hours from Seattle. If you’re lucky, head to Crystal on a clear day, you will be treated to incredible views of the surrounding Cascade Range and the epic Mt. Rainier!"

Here are Holidu's Top 10 most popular ski resorts:

  1. Crystal Mountain (Washington)
  2. Palisades Tahoe (California)
  3. Copper Mountain (Colorado)
  4. Snowbird (Utah)
  5. Hunter Mountain (New York)
  6. Mount Snow (Vermont)
  7. Breckenridge Ski Resort (Colorado)
  8. Big Sky Resort (Montana)
  9. Jay Peak (Vermont)
  10. Winter Park Resort (Colorado)

Check out the full report on Holidu's website.

