Where To Taste The Best Bowl Of Pasta In Nevada

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

November 16, 2023

Italian seafood pasta with mussels and clams (spaghetti vongole)
Photo: Getty Images

Pasta enthusiasts have strong opinions about their favorite food. Therefore, when those falling into this category agree that the same local eatery serves the best pasta around, chances are that statement holds some truth.

Culinary authority LoveFood.com named the restaurants serving the best bowl of pasta in every state:

"Who doesn't love a big bowl of perfectly prepared pasta? Whether it's a creamy carbonara or spaghetti in silky red sauce, or inventive creations and new takes on the classics, there are times when nothing else will do. We've found the best places around the US for a comforting, flavor-packed bowl of pasta. Read on to find out the best in your state, and just what's so special about it.
Our selections are based on genuine user reviews, awards and accolades, and the first-hand experience of our team. They're also regularly checked and updated."

In Nevada, the best bowl of pasta is the pappardelle bolognese served at Chef Marc's Trattoria in Las Vegas:

"When craving a proper pasta dish in Nevada, there's only one answer – pappardelle bolognese at Chef Marc's Trattoria. Cooking with Tuscan flare, chef Marc Sgrizzi brings a taste of Italy to Las Vegas and the bolognese is hands down the best dish to try. Slowly stewed with vegetables, wild boar meat, and tomatoes, the sauce is then tossed with plenty of pappardelle. It's not always on the menu but, when it is, you're in luck."
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.