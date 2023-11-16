Where To Taste The Best Bowl Of Pasta In Nevada

Pasta enthusiasts have strong opinions about their favorite food. Therefore, when those falling into this category agree that the same local eatery serves the best pasta around, chances are that statement holds some truth.

Culinary authority LoveFood.com named the restaurants serving the best bowl of pasta in every state:

"Who doesn't love a big bowl of perfectly prepared pasta? Whether it's a creamy carbonara or spaghetti in silky red sauce, or inventive creations and new takes on the classics, there are times when nothing else will do. We've found the best places around the US for a comforting, flavor-packed bowl of pasta. Read on to find out the best in your state, and just what's so special about it.

Our selections are based on genuine user reviews, awards and accolades, and the first-hand experience of our team. They're also regularly checked and updated."

In Nevada, the best bowl of pasta is the pappardelle bolognese served at Chef Marc's Trattoria in Las Vegas:

"When craving a proper pasta dish in Nevada, there's only one answer – pappardelle bolognese at Chef Marc's Trattoria. Cooking with Tuscan flare, chef Marc Sgrizzi brings a taste of Italy to Las Vegas and the bolognese is hands down the best dish to try. Slowly stewed with vegetables, wild boar meat, and tomatoes, the sauce is then tossed with plenty of pappardelle. It's not always on the menu but, when it is, you're in luck."