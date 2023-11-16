Where To Taste The Best Bowl Of Pasta In New Mexico

Pasta enthusiasts have strong opinions about their favorite food. Therefore, when those falling into this category agree that the same local eatery serves the best pasta around, chances are that statement holds some truth.

Culinary authority LoveFood.com named the restaurants serving the best bowl of pasta in every state:

"Who doesn't love a big bowl of perfectly prepared pasta? Whether it's a creamy carbonara or spaghetti in silky red sauce, or inventive creations and new takes on the classics, there are times when nothing else will do. We've found the best places around the US for a comforting, flavor-packed bowl of pasta. Read on to find out the best in your state, and just what's so special about it.

Our selections are based on genuine user reviews, awards and accolades, and the first-hand experience of our team. They're also regularly checked and updated."

In New Mexico, the best bowl of pasta is the green chile chicken ravioli served at Joe's Pasta House in Rio Rancho"

"Serving recipes straight from the owner's Italian grandmother's kitchen, Joe's Pasta House is a classic red-sauce restaurant. The Italian-American spot's best creation is a wonderful fusion dish incorporating New Mexico green chiles. The cheese ravioli are topped with sautéed chicken and the signature green chile alfredo sauce."