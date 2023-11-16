Where To Taste The Best Bowl Of Pasta In Texas

Pasta enthusiasts have strong opinions about their favorite food. Therefore, when those falling into this category agree that the same local eatery serves the best pasta around, chances are that statement holds some truth.

Culinary authority LoveFood.com named the restaurants serving the best bowl of pasta in every state:

"Who doesn't love a big bowl of perfectly prepared pasta? Whether it's a creamy carbonara or spaghetti in silky red sauce, or inventive creations and new takes on the classics, there are times when nothing else will do. We've found the best places around the US for a comforting, flavor-packed bowl of pasta. Read on to find out the best in your state, and just what's so special about it.

Our selections are based on genuine user reviews, awards and accolades, and the first-hand experience of our team. They're also regularly checked and updated."

In Texas, the best bowl of pasta is the short rib ravioli served at Bludorn in Houston:

"Another excellent ravioli dish on the list, the offering at Bludorn is somewhat unexpected but much-loved by the customers. Perfectly formed ravioli are stuffed with the softest short rib and served with the unusual combination of blue cheese, figs, and red onion. We guarantee you'll want to lick your plate clean."