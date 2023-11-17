Arizona Restaurant Serves The Best Waffles In The State

Waffles are delicious all around.

Enjoy them with fruits, powdered sugar, chicken or maple syrup. Whatever your preference is, the versatility of waffles as a meal is one that we can never get tired of.

LoveFood.com shares these feelings about the iconic breakfast food, creating a list of the best establishment in all 50 states that serves the best waffles:

"The first waffle iron was patented in 1869, changing the taste – and texture – of American breakfasts forever. Ever since then, waffles have continued to grow in popularity, becoming one of the country's favorite foods. Whether you prefer yours piled high with berries for breakfast or topped with crispy fried chicken and drizzled with honey, we've found the top-rated eateries for waffles across the US."

The eatery My Waffle Crush in Mesa can be counted on to serve the absolute tastiest waffles in all of Arizona:

"Cute pink waffle truck My Waffle Crush goes to many local events, but you can usually find it at Gilbert Farmers Market on Saturdays. It serves the freshest Liège waffles with an endless list of toppings, including cinnamon sugar, Nutella, Biscoff, fresh fruit, and homemade cream, or made into a ham and cheese 'toastie.'"