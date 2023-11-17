California Revokes Gun Permit Of Man Who Defended His Home From Intruders

A California homeowner who opened fire on two men who tried to attack him outside of his Los Angeles home had his concealed carry permit revoked following the incident.

"After successfully defending my home and my family and my 5-month-old child, California has now decided to suspend my Second Amendment [rights]," Vince Ricci said in a video shared with Fox News by the National Rifle Association.

Ricci was coming home from the gym on November 4 when two armed men attacked him from behind as he tried to enter his house. He managed to fight off the intruders, firing several shots that sent them running. The entire ordeal was captured by his security cameras.

Ricci previously told Fox News that criminals have been plaguing his neighborhood recently. He noted that armed criminals broke into his neighbor's home the night before he was attacked.

Ricci said officers didn't show up to investigate the shooting until three days later. While they were taking the report, they claimed that Ricci yelled at them.

Ricci received a phone call on Thursday (November 16) from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office informing him that his concealed carry permit had been revoked. When he asked why, he was told it was because he yelled at the officers who came to his house.

The sheriff's office has not commented on Ricci's claims.

"It's reprehensible that California is shredding his Second Amendment rights after he defended his family," NRA spokesperson Billy McLaughlin said in a statement.

"The NRA stands with Vince and every responsible gun owner in California, firmly committed to defending their rights to protect their families and communities," McLaughlin added.