Family Shocked After Funeral Home Put Wrong Woman In Casket

A Mississippi was livid when they showed up at the wake for their deceased relative, only to find another woman's body in the casket.

"Once we got in there and signed the books and everything, we were walking down to view her body, and I knew something was kind of off. I could tell that it wasn't her from far back," Georgia Robinson told WLBT.

Not only was the wrong woman in the casket, but she was also wearing the clothing and jewelry that Mary Jean Robinson's family had picked out for her.

"This is her casket, this is the outfit that we brought her, this is the jewelry that we brought her, and I said these are her flowers, but I didn't know who that is in the casket," Georgia said.

Georgia said the rough day was made even worse by the funeral director.

"We're telling him about the mistake, and he was very rude and very uncaring. He had an attitude with my son. [He] told us that we were going to have to pay for everything all over again," she told the news station.

Georgia said that the funeral home agreed to purchase new clothes for Mary Jean to be buried in but refused to switch out the casket.