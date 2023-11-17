House Ethics Chairman Files Resolution To Expel George Santos From Congress

Rep. George Santos is facing another effort to oust him from Congress. On Friday (November 17), House Ethics Committee Chairman Rep. Michael Guest of Mississippi filed a resolution to expel the freshman Congressman from office.

Guest filed the resolution one day after the Ethics Committee released a blistering 56-page report that found "substantial evidence" that Santos "violated federal criminal laws."

The report states that Santos "knowingly caused his campaign committee to file false or incomplete reports with the Federal Election Commission" and "used campaign funds for personal purposes."

Some of those personal expenses included Botox treatments and OnlyFans subscriptions.

The report also accuses Santos of lying on his financial disclosure forms.

Santos is currently facing 23 federal charges related to COVID-19 unemployment benefit fraud, misusing campaign funds, and providing false information on his House disclosure reports. He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The report also found "uncharged and unlawful conduct" that is unrelated to the charges he is currently facing. The committee said it sent the evidence to the Justice Department for further investigation.

Previously, several New York lawmakers tried to expel Santos from Congress, but the measure failed. Many Democrats voted against removing Santos because they wanted to wait for the report from the Ethics Committee.

After the Ethics Committee released its report, Santos announced that he would not seek reelection in 2024.