Waffles are delicious all around.

Enjoy them with fruits, powdered sugar, chicken or maple syrup. Whatever your preference is, the versatility of waffles as a meal is one that we can never get tired of.

LoveFood.com shares these feelings about the iconic breakfast food, creating a list of the best establishment in all 50 states that serves the best waffles:

"The first waffle iron was patented in 1869, changing the taste – and texture – of American breakfasts forever. Ever since then, waffles have continued to grow in popularity, becoming one of the country's favorite foods. Whether you prefer yours piled high with berries for breakfast or topped with crispy fried chicken and drizzled with honey, we've found the top-rated eateries for waffles across the US."

The eatery Chic-La-Lou in Louisville can be counted on to serve the absolute tastiest waffles in the state of Kentucky:

"Chic-La-Lou food truck is famous throughout Louisville for its hot crispy chicken and fluffy waffles. There is a variety of seasonal waffles available too, including the Shorty – a waffle coated in cookie butter spread, drizzled with white chocolate, and topped with berries and whipped cream. Check the Facebook page to find out its location each day."