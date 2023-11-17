NOFX Announce Final Tour Dates Ever

NOFX is calling it quits after a 40-year run. On Friday (November 17), the punk veterans announced their farewell tour, dubbed “40 Years, 40 Cities, 40 Songs Per Day.” They'll be touring the world next year and wrapping up with their final shows ever in their hometown of Los Angeles with a three-night stand at Berth 26.

“We’ve played over 2000 shows in 33 countries, in more than 300 cities and darn it…we’re a bit tired,” frontman Fat Mike said in a statement. “One thing I know in my heart…this is going to be the most emotional, heartbreaking, greatest tour of our career. I’ve never been so excited and at the same time terrified. Mostly excited…"

The 15-date North American trek is in addition to previously announced European and Australian tour dates. Check out the full tour itinerary below.

NOFX 2024 Tour Dates

01/20 – Sydney, AU @ The Hordern Pavilion

01/21 – Sydney, AU @ The Hordern Pavilion

01/23 – Brisbane, AU @ The Fortitude Music Hall

01/24 – Brisbane, AU @ The Fortitude Music Hall

01/26 – West Melbourne, AU @ Festival Hall

01/27 – West Melbourne, AU @ Festival Hall

04/06 – Fort Worth, TX @ Panther Island

04/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Pioneer Park

05/11 – Sesto San Giovanni, IT @ Carroponte

05/12 – Sesto San Giovanni, IT @ Carroponte

05/14 – Madrid, ES @ Wizink Center

05/16 – Chambéry, FR @ Le Phare – Grand Chambéry

05/18 – Eindhoven, NL @ Ketelhuisplein

05/19 – Eindhoven, NL @ Ketelhuisplein

05/21 – Copenhagen, DK @ Grey Hall

05/23 – Hamburg, DE @ Docks

05/25 – Hanover, DE @ Faust Open Air

05/30 – Ljubljana, SL @ Media Center

06/01 – Saarbrücken, DE @ Open Air am E-Werk

06/04 – Vienna, AT @ Arena Open Air

06/05 – Vienna, AT @ Arena Open Air

06/07 – Augsburg, DE @ Gaswerk Open Air

06/08 – Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle Spandau

06/09 – Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle Spandau

06/29 – Portland, OR @ Waterfront Park

06/30 – Portland, OR @ Waterfront Park

07/20 – Denver, CO @ The Stockyards

07/21 – Denver, CO @ The Stockyards

08/10 – Edmonton, AB @ Fan Park at Ice District

08/11 – Edmonton, AB @ Fan Park at Ice District

08/23 – Montreal, QC @ Parc Olympique

08/24 – Montreal, QC @ Parc Olympique

08/31 – Brockton, MA @ Campanelli Stadium

09/01 – Brockton, MA @ Campanelli Stadium

10/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Berth 46

10/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Berth 46

10/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Berth 46