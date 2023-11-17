NOFX Announce Final Tour Dates Ever
By Katrina Nattress
November 17, 2023
NOFX is calling it quits after a 40-year run. On Friday (November 17), the punk veterans announced their farewell tour, dubbed “40 Years, 40 Cities, 40 Songs Per Day.” They'll be touring the world next year and wrapping up with their final shows ever in their hometown of Los Angeles with a three-night stand at Berth 26.
“We’ve played over 2000 shows in 33 countries, in more than 300 cities and darn it…we’re a bit tired,” frontman Fat Mike said in a statement. “One thing I know in my heart…this is going to be the most emotional, heartbreaking, greatest tour of our career. I’ve never been so excited and at the same time terrified. Mostly excited…"
The 15-date North American trek is in addition to previously announced European and Australian tour dates. Check out the full tour itinerary below.
NOFX 2024 Tour Dates
01/20 – Sydney, AU @ The Hordern Pavilion
01/21 – Sydney, AU @ The Hordern Pavilion
01/23 – Brisbane, AU @ The Fortitude Music Hall
01/24 – Brisbane, AU @ The Fortitude Music Hall
01/26 – West Melbourne, AU @ Festival Hall
01/27 – West Melbourne, AU @ Festival Hall
04/06 – Fort Worth, TX @ Panther Island
04/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Pioneer Park
05/11 – Sesto San Giovanni, IT @ Carroponte
05/12 – Sesto San Giovanni, IT @ Carroponte
05/14 – Madrid, ES @ Wizink Center
05/16 – Chambéry, FR @ Le Phare – Grand Chambéry
05/18 – Eindhoven, NL @ Ketelhuisplein
05/19 – Eindhoven, NL @ Ketelhuisplein
05/21 – Copenhagen, DK @ Grey Hall
05/23 – Hamburg, DE @ Docks
05/25 – Hanover, DE @ Faust Open Air
05/30 – Ljubljana, SL @ Media Center
06/01 – Saarbrücken, DE @ Open Air am E-Werk
06/04 – Vienna, AT @ Arena Open Air
06/05 – Vienna, AT @ Arena Open Air
06/07 – Augsburg, DE @ Gaswerk Open Air
06/08 – Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle Spandau
06/09 – Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle Spandau
06/29 – Portland, OR @ Waterfront Park
06/30 – Portland, OR @ Waterfront Park
07/20 – Denver, CO @ The Stockyards
07/21 – Denver, CO @ The Stockyards
08/10 – Edmonton, AB @ Fan Park at Ice District
08/11 – Edmonton, AB @ Fan Park at Ice District
08/23 – Montreal, QC @ Parc Olympique
08/24 – Montreal, QC @ Parc Olympique
08/31 – Brockton, MA @ Campanelli Stadium
09/01 – Brockton, MA @ Campanelli Stadium
10/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Berth 46
10/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Berth 46
10/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Berth 46