North Carolina Woman 'Speechless' After Scoring Big Lottery Win

A last-minute stop at a convenience store for a soda landed one North Carolina a massive Powerball win.

Rose Anderson, of Pinehurst, stopped by the Quality Mart on Old U.S. 1 South in Southern Pines on Monday (November 13) to pick up some more soda after she ran out and decided to also purchase a $3 Quick Pick Powerball ticket, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. That ticket ended up matching the numbers on four of the white balls plus the red Powerball to score a $50,000 prize that then doubled to $100,000 thanks to the 2X multiplier.

"I didn't plan to stop there that day, but I remembered I was out of Diet Mountain Dew," she said, laughing. "I guess I I have my thirst to thank."

When she saw that she won, especially how big the prize was, she couldn't believe it.

"I was speechless," she said. "I just literally sat there looking at it for a while," she said, adding that she had to call her fiancé Newton McCurdey Jr., with whom she split the prize, to share the exciting news. "I called him on the phone and said, 'I think I won $100,000.'"

Anderson and McCurdey claimed the prize at lottery headquarters on Wednesday (November 15), each claiming $50,000 and taking home $35,625 after all required state and federal tax withholdings. According to lottery officials, Anderson hopes to use some of her prize to help out others.

"I'm going to take care of some bills," she said, "and then help some people that I know who need some help."