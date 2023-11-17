Speaker Johnson Releases Security Footage From January 6 Capitol Riot

House Speaker Mike Johnson is making good on his promise to release tens of thousands of hours of video footage from the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

"When I ran for Speaker, I promised to make accessible to the American people the 44,000 hours of video from Capitol Hill security taken on January 6, 2021. Truth and transparency are critical. Today, we will begin immediately posting video on a public website and move as quickly as possible to add to the website nearly all of the footage, more than 40,000 hours. In the meantime, a public viewing room will ensure that every citizen can view every minute of the videos uncensored," Johnson wrote on X.

Johnson said that the faces of private citizens will be blurred. He also noted that footage containing sensitive security information will not be released.

"Processing will involve blurring the faces of private citizens on the yet unreleased tapes to avoid any persons from being targeted for retaliation of any kind and segregating an estimated 5% of the videos that may involve sensitive security information related to the building architecture," Johnson explained.

