Texas City Recognized As One Of The Most Underrated Places In The U.S.

There are certain places far removed from bustling crowds that still manage to draw in curious visitors due to their mystique and unexpected abundance of opportunities.

Prevention.com has highlighted these areas in all 50 states:

"After far too many months of seeing the same four walls, sidewalks, and computer screens, the notion of the great American road trip has never been quite so enticing. If you’re looking for a more affordable locale or simply want to explore some place entirely new (and unexpected), we’re sharing some of the best-underrated cities in the United States for you to explore.

With the year well underway and your well-deserved, long-overdue vacation finally within arm’s length, you’re doubtlessly beginning to think of taking a vacation. But before you set out on the open road, you have to figure out the destination. Plan an itinerary that will allow you to explore the nooks and crannies of our fair country that you may have otherwise overlooked.

While there are always the usual suspects when it comes to planning the destinations of your trip, this year, we’d encourage you to go a bit beyond the beaten path, and perhaps explore some states and towns that you might otherwise fly—or drive—right over. After all, with nearly four million square miles encompassed by the U.S. alone, there’s a lot of land to explore beyond the big cities that we tend to frequent.

To give you some inspiration for your next trip, we’ve rounded up the 50 most underrated cities in the U.S.—one in each state—that are well worth a visit. From Carmel, Indiana to Cape May, New Jersey, we’re sharing the best under-the-radar locales for you to explore along with what each place has to offer."

San Antonio has been identified as the most underrated destination in Texas.

"Of the many cities in Texas, few folks pay much heed to San Antonio. This is a mistake. Home to the Alamo (which we must remember) and to beautiful riverwalks, the slow pace of San Antonio sets it apart even in Texas terms. It’s hard to beat either the Mexican or the German food in San Antonio, and of course, there’s ample history to be discovered in this important Texas gem.

Must do: Check out Market Square, an open-air Mexican market."