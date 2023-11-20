2023 iHeartRadio Holiday Special: How To Stream

The holiday season is here and iHeartRadio is spreading all the holiday cheer with the return of the iHeartRadio Holiday Special.

This year's iHeartRadio Holiday Special will take place on Wednesday, November 22nd, hosted by Mario Lopez, and will feature interviews with Cher, David Foster and Katherine McPhee, Elton John, Meghan Trainor, Rob Thomas, Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic and Train as they discuss their favorite holiday songs and traditions.

Fans can tune in to the two-hour iHeartRadio Holiday Special on November 22nd at 7pm local time across iHeartMedia's AC and Classic Hits stations nationwide, as well as on the iHeartRadio app via the Holiday Season Radio station.