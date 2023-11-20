2023 iHeartRadio Holiday Special: How To Stream
By Taylor Fields
November 21, 2023
The holiday season is here and iHeartRadio is spreading all the holiday cheer with the return of the iHeartRadio Holiday Special.
This year's iHeartRadio Holiday Special will take place on Wednesday, November 22nd, hosted by Mario Lopez, and will feature interviews with Cher, David Foster and Katherine McPhee, Elton John, Meghan Trainor, Rob Thomas, Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic and Train as they discuss their favorite holiday songs and traditions.
Fans can tune in to the two-hour iHeartRadio Holiday Special on November 22nd at 7pm local time across iHeartMedia's AC and Classic Hits stations nationwide, as well as on the iHeartRadio app via the Holiday Season Radio station.
To fuel the holiday season this year, more than 85 iHeartRadio stations across the country have flipped the switch to holiday music, making iHeartRadio THE holiday music destination. Tune in to hear the season's festive music from today's biggest artists, as well as Christmas classics from Bing Crosby, Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra and more 24/7 - all holiday music, all the time.
Listeners can discover a holiday station for every mood and celebration across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices with the iHeartRadio. Original stations like iHeart Christmas, playing all the holiday favorites; North Pole Radio, hosted by Santa Claus himself; iHeart Christmas Classics, the place to hear all the timeless holiday classics; or holiday channels playing all kinds of music, including iHeartCountry Christmas, Christmas Jazz, iHeart Christmas Rock, iHeart Christmas R&B, and more.
To find all of iHeartRadio’s extensive holiday offerings, listeners can visit the iHeartRadio app and search "iHeart Holiday." 'Tis the season!