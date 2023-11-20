“If me and my lady was to collab what could we team up and just fu**ing just smash and go crazy on?” Rocky replied. “I think we do a real great job at collaborating and making children. I think that’s our best creation so far.”



The creative parents understood the assignment -- they both showed up to the event in oversized racer jackets. During the race, Rocky and Rihanna were seated in Team Ferrari's section. They were spotted with headphones on as they listened to the drivers who were driving on the speedway. Justin Bieber was also on-site to wave the checkered flag after Team Red Bull's Max Verstappen was the first driver to zoom pass the finish line. Ferrari's Charles LeClerc finished in second while Red Bull's Sergio Perez took third place.



See more scenes from the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix below.