A$AP Rocky Speaks On Collaborating With Rihanna At F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
By Tony M. Centeno
November 20, 2023
A$AP Rocky shares his thoughts on his greatest collaborations with his lady Rihanna.
On Saturday, November 18, the superstar couple attended the first-ever Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix at the MSG Sphere. During their time at the race, Rocky, who recently became PUMA’s new Formula 1 Creative Director, and the mother of his two children were up in the PUMA Suite along with a slew of celebrity guests including Usain Bolt, Breanna Stewart, Jackie Young, Chris Brickley and Molly Seidel. During a conversation with Complex, Rocky was asked what kind of collaboration he would make if he worked with RiRi at PUMA.
“If me and my lady was to collab what could we team up and just fu**ing just smash and go crazy on?” Rocky replied. “I think we do a real great job at collaborating and making children. I think that’s our best creation so far.”
The creative parents understood the assignment -- they both showed up to the event in oversized racer jackets. During the race, Rocky and Rihanna were seated in Team Ferrari's section. They were spotted with headphones on as they listened to the drivers who were driving on the speedway. Justin Bieber was also on-site to wave the checkered flag after Team Red Bull's Max Verstappen was the first driver to zoom pass the finish line. Ferrari's Charles LeClerc finished in second while Red Bull's Sergio Perez took third place.
See more scenes from the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix below.
Rihanna pulled up to ASAP Rocky’s PUMA F1 pop-up! pic.twitter.com/HPhd1iJtdU— Complex Style (@ComplexStyle) November 18, 2023
More footage of 4KT Rocky and #Rihanna at the F1 Car Show in Las Vegas two nights ago#asaprocky #love #relationship pic.twitter.com/hgmWxrqU1v— ROAD TO 500 FOLLOWERS (#1 MUSIC GEEK) (@Uniview_TV) November 20, 2023
LOVER$ ❤️ #asaprocky #rihanna pic.twitter.com/YjW3lpn6xo— mrsawge (@mrsawge11) November 18, 2023