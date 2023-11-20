Christian School Teacher Pressured Student Into Sex, Sent Nudes: Police

A private Christian school teacher is accused of pressuring a teenage student into having sex and sending him nude photos.

Reagan Anderson, 27, a mother of two who worked at Holly Hill Academy in South Carolina, was charged with two counts of sexual battery with a child 17 years of age, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff's Department obtained by WIS News 10.

“A trusted coach, teacher and friend that abused our trust and violated her oath as an educator. She has ruined our son’s life,” the victim’s mother said of Anderson during a court hearing last Thursday (November 16). “He should be 100% focused on being a fun-loving football-playing young man, but this predator has robbed him of that ability. No young quarterback or athlete is safe in our community if this woman is free.”

Anderson allegedly began abusing the 17-year-old in October with the first assault taking place at a private residence in Holly Hill and the second at a Pizza Hut parking lot in Santee. The former teacher also allegedly sent nude photos to the teen on Snapchat, according to his mother.

Rumors of the inappropriate relationship spread at Holly Hills Academy, a private pre-k to 12th grade Christian prep school in the South Carolina town. School administrators initially contacted authorities on November 8.

“Holly Hill Academy was made aware last week of allegations regarding an inappropriate relationship between a staff member and upper school student. The administration immediately contacted law enforcement and continues to work cooperatively with them as they investigate the allegations,” Head of School Brandy Mullennax wrote in a letter sent to parents obtained by WIS News 10.

Anderson was fired by Holly Hill Academy shortly after the allegations were made and has since changed her LinkedIn page to include that she is "currently a stay at home mom looking for some at home opportunities to help support my family and I," the New York Post reports.

Anderson's bond was set at $2,500 and she was ordered to wear a GPS monitor, as well as being prohibited from contacting the 17-year-old boy and his family.