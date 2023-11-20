Driver In Buggy Crash That Killed 2 Amish Children Facing Criminal Charges

A New York woman who was driving a pickup truck that crashed into the back of an Amish buggy, killing two children, was arrested on Monday (November 20). The crash happened on September 20 on County Route 2 in Alexandria, New York.

The accident killed one-year-old Ananias Slabaugh, who died at the scene, and three-year-old Andy Slabaugh, who died a short while later at the hospital. Four other members of the Slabaugh family were injured in the crash and had to be hospitalized with serious injuries. The driver of the pickup truck, 26-year-old Charlene Kring, was not injured in the crash.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said that Kring will be arraigned on two counts of negligent homicide later this month.

Prosecutors allege that Kring was distracted and speeding when she rear-ended the buggy.

Jefferson County Sheriff Peter Barnett previously told WWNY, "It was one of the most tragic accidents that we have seen."