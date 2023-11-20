Flo Rida's House Returns To iHeartLand On Roblox For The Holidays

By Taylor Fields

November 20, 2023

Flo Rida is returning to iHeartLand on Roblox with Flo Rida's House in the State Farm Neighborhood, and fans will be able to catch a special encore of the rapper's show.

During his exclusive show in iHeartLand on Roblox, Flo Rida will be performing his 2022 summer hit "What A Night," as well as a few other iconic fan favorites. Fans can experience Flo Rida in iHeartLand on Roblox, starting Thursday, November 29th at 7pm ET, and will be available for the rest of 2023 — 'tis the season!

On iHeartLand: Radio Star Simulator on Roblox, head over to Flo Rida's House — which will be decked out for the holidays — in the State Farm Neighborhood to take on an epic scavenger hunt. Make sure to search each room to collect the letters F-L-O-R-I-D-A to earn daily rewards like a Flo Rida radio pet, Flo Rida holiday-themed hoverboard skin, and more. Say hi to Jake from State Farm, who will be stationed right outside of the house to welcome you and deliver the scavenger hunt details. And finally, make sure to also check out State Farm's new Temple of Sound maze mini game.

Keep scrolling below to catch a sneak peek at Flo Rida's House decorated for the holiday season, and celebrate beginning November 29th.

Flo Rida
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.