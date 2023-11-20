Flo Rida's House Returns To iHeartLand On Roblox For The Holidays

Flo Rida is returning to iHeartLand on Roblox with Flo Rida's House in the State Farm Neighborhood, and fans will be able to catch a special encore of the rapper's show.

During his exclusive show in iHeartLand on Roblox, Flo Rida will be performing his 2022 summer hit "What A Night," as well as a few other iconic fan favorites. Fans can experience Flo Rida in iHeartLand on Roblox, starting Thursday, November 29th at 7pm ET, and will be available for the rest of 2023 — 'tis the season!

On iHeartLand: Radio Star Simulator on Roblox, head over to Flo Rida's House — which will be decked out for the holidays — in the State Farm Neighborhood to take on an epic scavenger hunt. Make sure to search each room to collect the letters F-L-O-R-I-D-A to earn daily rewards like a Flo Rida radio pet, Flo Rida holiday-themed hoverboard skin, and more. Say hi to Jake from State Farm, who will be stationed right outside of the house to welcome you and deliver the scavenger hunt details. And finally, make sure to also check out State Farm's new Temple of Sound maze mini game.

Keep scrolling below to catch a sneak peek at Flo Rida's House decorated for the holiday season, and celebrate beginning November 29th.