Honda Recalls 250,000 Vehicles Over Possible Engine Failures

Honda issued a recall for 250,000 vehicles because of a manufacturing error that could damage the engine. The recall covers the 2015-2020 Acura TLX, 2016-2020 Acura MDX, 2016 and 2018-2019 Pilot, 2017 and 2019 Ridgeline, and 2018-2019 Odyssey vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that "the connecting rod bearing in the engine may wear and seize, damaging the engine."

This could cause the engine to stall while driving, increasing the risk of a crash.

Honda said it has received 1,450 warranty claims due to the issue. There have been no reports of injuries due to the issue.

The automaker will begin notifying owners by mail on January 2, 2024.

Owners will be able to take their vehicle to a dealer, where technicians will inspect and repair the engine. If the engine is damaged beyond repair, they will replace it free of charge.

You can check to see if your car is under recall by going to nhtsa.gov/recalls and entering your 17-digit vehicle identification number.