How You Can Rock Out With Trans-Siberian Orchestra in NYC For The Holidays
By Taylor Fields
November 20, 2023
Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) is currently on the road on their 2023 winter tour, "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve," and one lucky fan and their friends will get to rock out at the show in New York City.
In a new contest from iHeartRadio, TSO's biggest fan and three of their friends will fly roundtrip to NYC for the December 20th tour stop at UBS Arena, where they will experience the holiday show from the front row! The group will also spend three nights in the city where they will also enjoy dinner for four, ground transportation to and from the hotel and airport, as well as the hotel and concert. The winner will also receive a $1,000 shopping spree.
To win, download our free iHeartRadio App and listen to Trans-Siberian Orchestra, or for another chance enter via iHeartRadio.com.
TSO's "The Ghost of Christmas Eve" Tour kicked off earlier this month in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and is making stops across the country in cities including Seattle, Denver, Manchester, Albany, Rochester, San Jose Phoenix, Nashville, Charlotte, Atlanta, Houston, Memphis, Tulsa, Philadelphia, Orlando, Detroit, Chicago and more, before wrapping up in St. Paul, Minnesota on December 30th. See the full list of remaining tour dates below.
In a statement, TSO said of their annual tour, "We're pulling out all the stops to make sure this winter tour is our best show in years. We can’t wait to be back together for the rock holiday tradition we all know and love. See you on the road!"
Remaining TSO "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve" Tour Dates:
Nov 21 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
Nov 22 - Allentown, PA @ PPL Center
Nov 24 - Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena
Nov 24 - Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
Nov 25 - Worcester, MA @ DCU Center
Nov 25 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
Nov 26 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
Nov 26 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center
Nov 29 - Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
Nov 29 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
Nov 30 - Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena
Nov 30 - Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
Dec 1 - Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center
Dec 1 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
Dec 2 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
Dec 2 - Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena
Dec 3 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Dec 3 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
Dec 6 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Dec 6 - Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
Dec 7 - Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
Dec 7 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
Dec 8 - Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
Dec 8 - Fort Worth, TX (Dallas) @ Dickies Arena
Dec 9 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
Dec 9 - San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
Dec 10 - Atlanta, GA @ Gas South Arena
Dec 10 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Dec 13 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
Dec 13 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
Dec 14 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
Dec 14 - Memphis, TN @ FedExForum
Dec 15 - Hershey, PA @ Giant Center
Dec 15 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
Dec 16 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
Dec 16 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
Dec 17 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Dec 17 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
Dec 20 - Belmont Park, NY (Long Island) @ UBS Arena
Dec 20 - Birmingham, AL @ BJCC
Dec 21 - Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
Dec 21 - Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Dec 22 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Dec 22 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
Dec 23 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
Dec 23 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
Dec 26 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
Dec 26 - Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Dec 27 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
Dec 28 - Dayton, OH @ Nutter Center
Dec 28 - Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
Dec 29 - Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
Dec 30 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
Dec 30 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center