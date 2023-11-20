How You Can Rock Out With Trans-Siberian Orchestra in NYC For The Holidays

By Taylor Fields

November 20, 2023

Photo: Bob Carey

Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) is currently on the road on their 2023 winter tour, "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve," and one lucky fan and their friends will get to rock out at the show in New York City.

In a new contest from iHeartRadio, TSO's biggest fan and three of their friends will fly roundtrip to NYC for the December 20th tour stop at UBS Arena, where they will experience the holiday show from the front row! The group will also spend three nights in the city where they will also enjoy dinner for four, ground transportation to and from the hotel and airport, as well as the hotel and concert. The winner will also receive a $1,000 shopping spree.

To win, download our free iHeartRadio App and listen to Trans-Siberian Orchestra, or for another chance enter via iHeartRadio.com.

TSO's "The Ghost of Christmas Eve" Tour kicked off earlier this month in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and is making stops across the country in cities including Seattle, Denver, Manchester, Albany, Rochester, San Jose Phoenix, Nashville, Charlotte, Atlanta, Houston, Memphis, Tulsa, Philadelphia, Orlando, Detroit, Chicago and more, before wrapping up in St. Paul, Minnesota on December 30th. See the full list of remaining tour dates below.

In a statement, TSO said of their annual tour, "We're pulling out all the stops to make sure this winter tour is our best show in years. We can’t wait to be back together for the rock holiday tradition we all know and love. See you on the road!"

Remaining TSO "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve" Tour Dates:

Nov 21 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

Nov 22 - Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

Nov 24 - Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena

Nov 24 - Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

Nov 25 - Worcester, MA @ DCU Center

Nov 25 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Nov 26 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Nov 26 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Nov 29 - Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

Nov 29 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

Nov 30 - Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena

Nov 30 - Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

Dec 1 - Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center

Dec 1 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

Dec 2 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

Dec 2 - Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena

Dec 3 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Dec 3 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

Dec 6 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Dec 6 - Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

Dec 7 - Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

Dec 7 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

Dec 8 - Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

Dec 8 - Fort Worth, TX (Dallas) @ Dickies Arena

Dec 9 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

Dec 9 - San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

Dec 10 - Atlanta, GA @ Gas South Arena

Dec 10 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Dec 13 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

Dec 13 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

Dec 14 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Dec 14 - Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

Dec 15 - Hershey, PA @ Giant Center

Dec 15 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

Dec 16 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Dec 16 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

Dec 17 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Dec 17 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

Dec 20 - Belmont Park, NY (Long Island) @ UBS Arena

Dec 20 - Birmingham, AL @ BJCC

Dec 21 - Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

Dec 21 - Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Dec 22 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Dec 22 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

Dec 23 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Dec 23 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Dec 26 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

Dec 26 - Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Dec 27 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

Dec 28 - Dayton, OH @ Nutter Center

Dec 28 - Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

Dec 29 - Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

Dec 30 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

Dec 30 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Trans-Siberian Orchestra
