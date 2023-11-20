Human Torso Discovered On New York City Beach

A human torso was discovered on a beach in New York City on Friday (November 17) afternoon by a beachgoer. The New York City Police Department received a 911 call after somebody noticed the human remains in the sand at Breezy Point Beach in Queens around 12 p.m.

Responding officers located the body, which was missing its head and arms.

“Officers observed an unidentified, human torso with attached legs discovered laying on the sand,” the NYPD said in a statement.

According to WABC, investigators believe the body may belong to Brooklyn resident Ross McDonnell, who was last seen two weeks ago. They said it was likely that McDonnell, who is from Ireland, drowned while swimming and that his body became dismembered in the ocean before washing up on shore.

Officials said they are still awaiting the results of the autopsy to determine the cause of death and that the investigation remains ongoing.