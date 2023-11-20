Kurt Cobain's Pack Of Cigarettes Sells For Thousands At Auction

By Katrina Nattress

November 21, 2023

Photo of Kurt COBAIN and NIRVANA
Photo: Redferns

A pack of cigarettes formerly owned by Kurt Cobain recently sold at auction for $5200. According to the lot description, Cobain's unopened pack of American Spirit menthols were saved by his roommate at the Los Angeles Exodus Recovery Center, where the Nirvana frontman stayed in March of 1994, shortly before his death.

"An unopened pack of American Spirit regular menthol cigarettes that belonged to Nirvana frontman, Kurt Cobain," reads the description. "American Spirit menthols were the preferred brand of the late rock star. This pack was saved by Cobain's roommate at the Los Angeles rehab clinic where he briefly stayed several days before taking his own life."

The cigarettes are part of Julien Auction's “PLAYED, WORN, & TORN: ROCK ‘N’ ROLL ICONIC GUITARS AND MEMORABILIA” sale, which also included Cobain's stage-played “Skystang” Fender guitar; a sweater; a smashed and signed Fender stratocaster; a pair of Levi’s he wore in the “Heart-Shaped Box” music video, and more. According to Reuters, the Skystang is estimated to sell for between $1 million and $2 million.

Back in 2020, Cobain's 1959 Martin D-18E MTV Unplugged guitar became the most expensive guitar ever sold when it went for $6,010,000 at auction. The sale actually shattered four more world records, including the most expensive acoustic guitar, the most expensive Martin guitar, the most expensive piece of memorabilia and the most expensive piece of Nirvana memorabilia.

Nirvana
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.