Kurt Cobain's Pack Of Cigarettes Sells For Thousands At Auction

A pack of cigarettes formerly owned by Kurt Cobain recently sold at auction for $5200. According to the lot description, Cobain's unopened pack of American Spirit menthols were saved by his roommate at the Los Angeles Exodus Recovery Center, where the Nirvana frontman stayed in March of 1994, shortly before his death.

The cigarettes are part of Julien Auction's “PLAYED, WORN, & TORN: ROCK ‘N’ ROLL ICONIC GUITARS AND MEMORABILIA” sale, which also included Cobain's stage-played “Skystang” Fender guitar; a sweater; a smashed and signed Fender stratocaster; a pair of Levi’s he wore in the “Heart-Shaped Box” music video, and more. According to Reuters, the Skystang is estimated to sell for between $1 million and $2 million.

Back in 2020, Cobain's 1959 Martin D-18E MTV Unplugged guitar became the most expensive guitar ever sold when it went for $6,010,000 at auction. The sale actually shattered four more world records, including the most expensive acoustic guitar, the most expensive Martin guitar, the most expensive piece of memorabilia and the most expensive piece of Nirvana memorabilia.