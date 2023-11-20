Male Nanny Sentenced To 700 Years In Prison For Sexually Assaulting 16 Boys

A California man was sentenced to over 700 years in prison for sexually abusing more than a dozen young boys while working as a nanny. Matthew Antonio Zakrzewski, 34, was convicted of 27 felony counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under the age of 14, two felony counts of oral copulation of a child under the age of 10, two felony counts of distributing pornography to a minor for the purpose of engaging in sexual conduct, one felony count of possession of child pornography, one felony count of using a minor for sex acts, and one felony count of an attempted lewd or lascivious act with a minor under the age of 14.

Zakrzewski sexually assaulted 16 victims between the ages of two and 14 between January 2014 and May 2019.

He was arrested in May 2019 after a family called the police when they learned he sexually assaulted their eight-year-old son. He tried to flee the country but was nabbed by the police after he boarded an international flight.

"The sexual exploitation of children is meant to destroy the smallest of souls, and this monster disguised by smiles and giggles engaged in the most horrific and calculated manipulation to ensure he would continue to have unfettered access to what these parents cherish the most — their children," Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a statement.