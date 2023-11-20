Thanksgiving-Week Storms Could Disrupt Travel Across The Country

By Bill Galluccio

November 20, 2023

Passengers with luggage waiting in line at airport
Photo: izusek / E+ / Getty Images

major storm system is moving across the country as tens of millions of Americans plan to hit the road for Thanksgiving. The storm is forecast to bring heavy rain, high winds, thunderstorms, and snow to some parts of the country.

This could create a nightmare for the estimated 55 million Americans who plan to travel for Thanksgiving this year.

The storm brought inclement weather to the West Coast and the Central Plains over the weekend and is now moving to the Gulf Coast, bringing the possibility of severe thunderstorms, large hail, and dangerous tornadoes from Louisiana to Alabama.

The storm is then forecast to move up the East Coast on Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing heavy rain and possible flash flooding from Washington, D.C., to Boston on two of the busiest travel days of the year. The storm could also bring snow to parts of upstate New York and northern New England.

According to Fox WeatherTuesday is likely to be the worst day to travel, with storms moving across the Eastern half of the country. Heavy rain and snow are also possible across the Great Lakes and in the Rocky Mountains.

The storms are expected to cause delays at major airports across the country, including Chicago, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., and New York City.

