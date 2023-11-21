'Deadly' Bacteria Outbreak Linked To Fruits Sold In California, CDC Warns
By Logan DeLoye
November 21, 2023
The HMC Group Marketing, Inc. recalled peaches, plums, and nectarines sold in retail stores across seven states, including California, "between May 1 and November 15, 2022, and between May 1 and November 15, 2023" on Friday (November 17).
According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, HMC Farm foods distributed to retail stores during the above periods have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, defined as "an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems."
So far, 11 people nationwide have been infected by consuming the contaminated fruit. In healthy individuals, symptoms appear as high fever, nausea, and diarrhea. Serious side effects such as miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women can also occur as a result of contracting Listeria.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shared a map that shows which states have the most infected individuals.
Per the above illustration, the light green represents states where only one person has been infected with the bacteria, and the dark green represents states where three people have become infected.
While these products have already been pulled from retail store shelves, individuals should check their freezers for plums, peaches, and nectarines sold by HMC Farms from May 1 to November 15 in both 2022 and 2023 with PLU sticker numbers 4044, 4038, 4401, 4036, 4378, 3035, 4042, and 4040. Organic fruits are not among those contaminated.
Concerned individuals can contact HMC Group Marketing Inc.'s consumer information desk at 844-483-3867 for more information regarding the recall.