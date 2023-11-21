Eminem Reportedly Set To Appear In Fortnite's 'Unforgettable' Live Event
By Tony M. Centeno
November 21, 2023
Word on the e-streets is Eminem might make an epic return to Fortnite during its grand-scale live event next month.
On Tuesday, November 21, leaked images from the video game's massive conclusion to Chapter 4 shows new skins based on the Detroit rapper. The images, which were shared by prominent Fortnite leakers like HYPEX, FNBRintel and ShiinaBR, reveal one skin called "Slim Shady," which boasts the rapper's signature bleach-blonde hair from the early days of his career. The other skin, called "Marshall Mathers No More," resembles his current look. One of the previews appears to be inspired by the album cover for his 2020 LP Music To Be Murdered By.
FORTNITE x EMINEM ‼️ pic.twitter.com/15Zrrb1wff— HYPEX (@HYPEX) November 21, 2023
In addition to the skins, Eminem may also be the star of the video game's upcoming live event dubbed "The Big Bang," which will act as the conclusion of Chapter 4 and will usher in a new map for Chapter 5. The virtual concert will reportedly have an exclusive skin called "Marshall Magma" that will only be available to those who attend the live event. As of this report, Eminem has not confirmed his involvement with the event, but that could change soon enough.
Eminem made his Fortnite debut during Chapter 3 Season 3 through the Eminem Icon Radio Takeover. However, this would be the first time he will have various skins available and his first in-game performance. Prior to Eminem, Travis Scott became the first rapper to perform in the game in 2019. during the virtual concert, he debuted his fan favorite "The Scotts" featuring Kid Cudi.
The live event goes down on December 2 at 2 p.m. EST. See what Eminem's Fortnite skins might look like below.
✅ Unforgettable event— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 21, 2023
✅ Evolving all things as you know them
✅ Memorable reveal toward the end
December 2, 2023. 2pm ET. pic.twitter.com/xAhMKtmwiG
The Fortnite "BIG BANG" Event will be the BIGGEST one to date. It's 1.5GB+ making it the biggest in terms of files size alone ‼️— HYPEX (@HYPEX) November 21, 2023
It'll also feature Eminem, LEGO, Rhythm Mode & Racing Mode. Here's the OFFICIAL Image 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AtsNIwpSMR
Slim Shady Idle Pose VIA @Luwwani pic.twitter.com/0iFD0XS1XD— iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) November 21, 2023
Close up images of Slim Shady Fortnite VIA @Luwwani pic.twitter.com/nC7azun3YE— iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) November 21, 2023
Eminem's "Marshall Magma" edit style will be EXCLUSIVE to people who attend the live event! 🔥— Shiina (@ShiinaBR) November 21, 2023
(Information by @iFireMonkey) pic.twitter.com/3oQBCSdnBe