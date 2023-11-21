Eminem Reportedly Set To Appear In Fortnite's 'Unforgettable' Live Event

In addition to the skins, Eminem may also be the star of the video game's upcoming live event dubbed "The Big Bang," which will act as the conclusion of Chapter 4 and will usher in a new map for Chapter 5. The virtual concert will reportedly have an exclusive skin called "Marshall Magma" that will only be available to those who attend the live event. As of this report, Eminem has not confirmed his involvement with the event, but that could change soon enough.



Eminem made his Fortnite debut during Chapter 3 Season 3 through the Eminem Icon Radio Takeover. However, this would be the first time he will have various skins available and his first in-game performance. Prior to Eminem, Travis Scott became the first rapper to perform in the game in 2019. during the virtual concert, he debuted his fan favorite "The Scotts" featuring Kid Cudi.



The live event goes down on December 2 at 2 p.m. EST. See what Eminem's Fortnite skins might look like below.