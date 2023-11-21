George Harrison's Widow Tells 'Magical Story' About 'Now And Then'

The Beatles' final track "Now and Then" is special for many reasons, and Olivia Harrison just added another. George Harrison's widow shared a "surprisingly magical story" about the track name's special meaning to her husband in a new video on his social media account.

“We were in this store, George saw this clock made out of bits and pieces and it had some Scrabble letters and it just said ‘Now And Then’,” she recalled in the clip. “He was attracted to it for some reason, he just took it off the wall and bought it. [He] built this little Russian dacha in the garden and hung the clock on it and there it sat for 25 years.”

At the end of last summer, she cleaned up the clock and brought it inside to sit on the mantle, and then the phone rang. "It’s Paul [McCartney] and and he begins to explain, reminding me of this third song that was on the cassette tape with ‘Real Love’ and ‘Free As A Bird’. I said, ‘I remember it, it’s called ‘Now and Then”. And I’m standing there looking at the clock," Olivia continued. “We were so moved and happy that this thing that George had held in his hand somehow magically appeared. And I said, ‘I think this is Georgie saying it’s OK.’”

Watch the heartwarming video below.