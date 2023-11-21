Man Living In Trailer With No Furniture Or Car Left His Town $3.8 Million

By Bill Galluccio

November 21, 2023

last will and testament
Photo: maybefalse / iStock / Getty Images

An unassuming man from New Hampshire was secretly a multimillionaireGeoffrey Holt lived in a run-down trailer with practically no furniture in the town of Hinsdale. He didn't have a car and would be seen riding his bicycle or lawn mower to the convenience store in the center of town.

"He seemed to have what he wanted, but he didn't want much," Edwin "Smokey" Smith, Holt's best friend and former employer, told the Associated Press.

When Holt died earlier in the year at the age of 82, his secret fortune was revealed. In his will, Holt left $3.8 million to his hometown of Hinsdale.

Smith said that Holt confided in him about his fortune, which he made through smart investments.

"I was sort of dumbfounded when I found out that all of it went to the town," Smith said.

Holt said he wanted the money to fund education, health, recreation, and culture initiatives in the town of 4,200.

Officials in the town are still working on how to best spend the money and honor Holt.

"I don't think anyone had any idea that he was that successful," said Steve Diorio, the town's select board chairperson. "I know he didn't have a whole lot of family, but nonetheless, to leave it to the town where he lived in. It's a tremendous gift."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.