Noodah's rise as an artist wasn't overnight. He began to put in work from the moment he met Baby back in 2016 when he was still a teenager coming up in Atlanta. As time went on, the rapper and record executive saw something remarkable about Noodah's craft, and formally signed him to his label in 2020.



Baby hopped on Noodah's song "Wild Child" produced by Chi Chi, which is their first major collaboration and the lead single of Noodah's debut project Merciless. Since then, the 23-year-old has worked with the likes of Vory, Lil Zay Osama and his labelmate Rylo Rodriguez, who he considers one of his mentors.



"We handle our work," Noodah says. "So when we get in there and record, it is a vibe, but it's still like you make sure you go in there and kill your part and I'm focus on mine. So it's really like, it's nothing competitive, but you can tell we take our craft very seriously."