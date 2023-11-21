Tentative Deal Reached To Free Israeli Hostages Held By Hamas

A tentative deal has been reached that would secure the release of around 50 hostages being held by Hamas. The deal is not finalized and still requires the Israeli government to sign off on the details.

According to NBC News, Hamas would release 50 women and children in exchange for the release of 150 Palestinians being held prisoner by Israel. As part of the deal, Israel would pause its military campaign in Gaza for a few days to allow for the prisoner exchanges to take place and for Hamas to consolidate the hostages who are being held by other groups.

"We are making progress. I don't think it's worth saying more, even at this moment, but I hope there will be good news soon," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said ahead of a series of meetings with top government officials.

There are also reports that both sides are coming close to a deal for a cease-fire.

"We are working towards an agreement taking place, and we are now at the closest point we ever have been in reaching an agreement," Qatari spokesman Majed Al Ansari said during a weekly news briefing. "We are very optimistic, we are very hopeful, but we are also very keen for this mediation to succeed in reaching a humanitarian truce."