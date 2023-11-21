Texas Lawyer Accused Of Being A 'Major Supplier' Of Drugs To Prison Inmates

A 77-year-old Texas lawyer was arrested on allegations that he supplied inmates at the Harris County Jail with illegal narcotics. Officials at the prison created a special Criminal Investigations and Security division last March after numerous inmates had to be hospitalized for drug overdoses.

The investigation ramped up in June after two inmates died after overdosing on drugs inside the prison. Investigators found information that defense attorney Ronald Henry Lewis was allegedly sneaking illegal narcotics into the prison while visiting his clients.

Prosecutors said that Lewis managed to sneak the drugs past the guards by lacing papers disguised as legal documents with drugs, including ecstasy and synthetic marijuana.

Once they had enough evidence, they secured a warrant and arrested Lewis during a visit to the prison on November 17.

"When Mr. Lewis visited the jail last Friday, Nov. 17, our team was ready. They arrested Mr. Lewis and found him carrying multiple sheets of paper contaminated with a substance now being tested to confirm whether it's indeed an illegal narcotic," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez explained during a press conference.

Lewis was charged with two felony counts of bringing a prohibited substance into a correctional facility. Officials said he could face additional charges as the investigation progresses. Investigators are trying to determine if the drugs Lewis allegedly supplied to the prison were responsible for the overdose deaths of the two inmates.