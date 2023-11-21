The Most Affordable Restaurant In Arizona Is One You Have To Try

Although new upscale eateries are popping up all over the nation, it’s undeniable that the heartbeat of community and culture still finds its rhythm in the humble kitchens of affordable restaurants.

These establishments offering cheap meals are not just about economic feasibility. They are vibrant spaces where affordability meets authenticity. From the sizzle of street food stalls to the cozy booths of family-owned diners, these eateries echo the diverse narratives of culinary traditions. Here, affordability is not a simple bonus, but a commitment to inclusivity, ensuring that the pleasure of a satisfying meal is a delight experienced across the country.

Cheapism has released an article on the most cheap restaurants in all 50 states:

"Diners are always looking for a cheap and delicious bite. To that end, Cheapism compiled this list of well-reviewed and cheap restaurants in all 50 states. We picked the restaurants after looking at reviews on TripAdvisor, Yelp, and Zomato, and recommendations from local newspapers and magazines.

This is a mix of time-tested institutions and newer up-and-comers. Each offers up a mouth-watering meal option for $15 or less before tax and tip."

In Arizona, the best cheap restaurant is La Santisima Gourmet Taco Shop in Phoenix and Glendale:

“The Baja Sur baby shark taco ($7) at La Santisima Gourmet Taco Shop in Phoenix is a mouthful to say, but don't hesitate to order it. A reviewer on Yelp writes, "The special shark taco was unreal."

The taco shop features eight or more kinds of salsa daily, from pecan to strawberry as well as the usual suspects.”