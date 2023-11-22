Body Of Man Missing For Six Months Found Buried In Yard Of Los Angeles Home

The body of a man who was reported missing nearly six months ago was discovered in the backyard of a home in Los Angeles. Officials did not identify the victim, who has been missing since June.

Investigators received a tip there might be a body in the yard and executed a search warrant at the property on Tuesday (November 21). They dug up the remains in an area near the swimming pool.

"This is a very large property. It's roughly an acre. To the rear of the area near the swimming pool, there were some areas that may have had recent alterations," LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton said. "That is the area where the remains were discovered earlier today."

Authorities arrested 48-year-old Russell Robinson on suspicion of murder. He was taken into custody at a separate location.

"There is a connection between the two, and we believe that individual is directly responsible for the homicide that we are now investigating," Hamilton told reporters.

Hamilton said they believe they have determined the motive for the killing but did not elaborate.

"We feel comfortable that we have the right person in custody and that there is no further danger to the North Hills community here in Los Angeles," Hamilton said.