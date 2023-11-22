Daryl Hall Is Suing John Oates In 'Mysterious' Lawsuit

Daryl Hall and John Oates seem to be a little "Out of Touch" these days as news of "mysterious litigations" between the beloved duo surface. According to FOX29, Hall is suing Oates for reasons that remain classified under a lawsuit filed by The Daryl Hall Revocable Trust in the Nashville Chancery Court on November 16th.

Per publically available legal documents, Hall and his trust sued Oates and his trust (The John W. Oates TISA Trust) and obtained a restraining order against Oates. Axios reporter Nate Rau brought news of the lawsuit to light on Friday (November 17), stating that all court documents will remain private until further notice.

This is not the first time that Hall has attempted to sue Oates. According to Medium, Hall sued Oates in 2006 when Oates failed to show up to a scheduled tour date in Delaware. Oates claimed to be too sick to perform that night and turned around and sued Hall for defamation. In 2018, Oates sued Hall again for firing him from the band.