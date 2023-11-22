When Pentatonix set out to debut their collection of Greatest Christmas Hits, the powerhouse vocal group aimed to create “the perfect playlist,” for families opening presents and cherishing treasured moments with one another on Christmas Day.

That compilation — a 30-track project, including previously-released favorite and 8 new tracks, featuring “12 Days Of Christmas,” “Hallelujah,” “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” “Pure Imagination / Christmas Time Is Here,” and many other unforgettable hits — released in October. Pentatonix members Matt Sallee and Kevin Olusola recently caught up with iHeartRadio about how the music on their 12th overall full-length album fosters nostalgic memories in a fresh way, and brings feelings of joy to listeners of all ages. Some of their own favorites, they said, include “Please Santa Please” — “the perfect Christmas bop” — “Kid On Christmas” (which features Meghan Trainor), “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” — which “appreciates the bass vocalist,” Sallee noted of the song from a classic Christmas movie — and others.

The three-time Grammy Award winning vocal quintet (nominated at the 2024 Grammy Awards for their Holidays Around The World album) recognized that it seems “Christmas comes earlier and earlier every year,” with many people opting to begin listening to holiday music and decorate for Christmas in early November rather than waiting until after Thanksgiving. Though it still may be too early for some, Sallee and Olusola know that many of their fans have eagerly listened to The Greatest Christmas Hits already. Pentatonix and Ashley recently hosted a free, immersive listening experience in L.A., creating cozy environments to get into the Christmas spirit, with nods to Pentatonix’s Yule Log videos, The Greatest Christmas Hits album and “Winter Wonderland.”