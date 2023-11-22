South Carolina Eatery Named The 'Best Barbecue Joint' In The State

Juicy pulled pork, racks of ribs smoked for hours, brisket covered in a flavorful dry rub seasoning — barbecue comes in a variety of forms, flavors and smokiness. So much so that a plate ordered in Texas could look and taste extremely different than a plate in Memphis.

According to a list compiled by Taste of Home, of the best barbecue joint in each state, the best spot for barbecue in South Carolina is the aptly-named Carolina BBQ, located in Spartanburg. This popular eatery has nearly 1,000 Google reviews and a 4.3-star rating so clearly customers enjoy the restaurant's tasty menu. Carolina BBQ is located at 7119-A Lone Oak Road.

Here's what Taste of Home had to say about the best barbecue restaurant in South Carolina:

"Lexington-style barbecue is on the menu of this cozy restaurant. The ribs leave visitors wanting more and keep the locals coming back time and time again. Carolina BBQ even serves homemade Brunswick stew, which is a barbecue classic that needs a comeback."

See out the full list at Taste of Home to read up on more incredible barbecue restaurants the country has to offer. Curious about other eateries worth visiting in South Carolina? Check out our previous coverage about the nine eateries named among the best BBQ joints in the South, which also included a nod to Peg Leg Porker.