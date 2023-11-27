(G)I-DLE Returning To iHeartLand On Roblox For Encore Performance

By Taylor Fields

November 27, 2023

(G)I-DLE took over iHeartLand on Roblox earlier this year, and now, fans can catch the group's amazing performance again as they make their return to the metaverse just in time for the holiday season.

During (G)I-DLE's exclusive encore show in iHeartLand, fans can see the group will perform live, including their single "I Do." Fans can experience (G)I-DLE in iHeartLandon Roblox starting Friday, December 1st at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

(G)I-DLE released their latest EP (and first English album), Heat, earlier this year in October. The project features five new songs including "I Do." In an interview about the project, the band said of their new music, "We had so much fun working on it. We’re quite nervous because its our first English [album] and we all recorded fully recorded in English so it's quite challenging."

And after catching the show in iHeartLand on Roblox, stick around and check out everything iHeartLand: Radio Star Simulator has to offer. Gather all the sound energy you can from sound fields around iHeartLand, and especially in front of the State Farm Park stage to get an exclusive Candy Cane Light Stick! You can also collect and upgrade radios, and complete quests to win rewards, as well as collect your very own radio pets.

Make sure to head over to iHeartLand on Roblox on September December 1st!

(G)I-DLE
