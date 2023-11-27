Video Shows Dogs Destroy Cars, Cause $350,000 In Damages At Dealership

A video shared online shows two stray dogs destroying cars and causing damage estimated to be worth up to $350,000 at a Texas auto dealership.

The surveillance footage, which was provided to ABC 13, shows the canines ravaging five cars.

“You just never think a dog has the kind of power to tear up a car like that,” said G Motors sales manager Gary Fakhoury via ABC 13.

Another employee said they suspected only a wolf could be capable of the carnage. The two dogs were shown walking up to cars and appearing to work together to pull parts of the vehicles off with their teeth.