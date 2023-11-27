Video Shows Dogs Destroy Cars, Cause $350,000 In Damages At Dealership

By Jason Hall

November 27, 2023

Barking dog
Photo: Getty Images

A video shared online shows two stray dogs destroying cars and causing damage estimated to be worth up to $350,000 at a Texas auto dealership.

The surveillance footage, which was provided to ABC 13, shows the canines ravaging five cars.

“You just never think a dog has the kind of power to tear up a car like that,” said G Motors sales manager Gary Fakhoury via ABC 13.

Another employee said they suspected only a wolf could be capable of the carnage. The two dogs were shown walking up to cars and appearing to work together to pull parts of the vehicles off with their teeth.

A cat was present in footage of the initial incident, which G Motors employees suspect the dogs may have been after. Fakhoury said employees are terrified and suspects the incident could have a negative effect on business.

“Nobody wants to leave their cars anymore. They want to make sure they get straight into the office. They’re so scared,” he said via ABC 13.

G Motors filed a report with the Houston Police Department, but was told that police couldn't do anything as the situation is a civil matter unless the dogs attack a human.

“We don’t want to wait until someone really gets hurt,” Fakhoury said via ABC 13.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.