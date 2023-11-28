Diddy Steps Down As Chairman Of REVOLT Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuits

The company is currently under the leadership of CEO Detavio Samuels and Chief Brand Officer Deon Graham. According to TMZ, Combs made the decision to step down temporarily last week in an effort to spare REVOLT from his ongoing legal issues. The announcement came days after two new sexual assault lawsuits were filed against him.



On November 24, a woman known as Jane Doe accused Combs and singer-songwriter Aaron Hall of raping her and a friend in New York City in the early 1990s. On the same day, another woman Joi Dickerson-Neal filed a separate lawsuit in which she alleged that Diddy drugged and raped her. She also claimed that she was a victim of revenge porn after she alleged that Diddy recorded the encounter and shared it with others. Both lawsuits were filed on the final day of the Adult Survivors Act, which expired in New York last Thursday. A spokesperson for Diddy denied the allegations.



“These are fabricated claims falsely alleging misconduct from over 30 years ago and filed at the last minute," the spokesperson told PEOPLE. This is nothing but a money grab. Because of Mr. Combs’ fame and success, he is an easy target for anonymous accusers who lie without conscience or consequence for financial benefit. The New York Legislature surely did not intend or expect the Adult Survivors Act to be exploited by scammers. The public should be skeptical and not rush to accept these bogus allegations.”