Diddy Steps Down As Chairman Of REVOLT Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuits
By Tony M. Centeno
November 28, 2023
Diddy is taking a sabbatical from his media network REVOLT amid two new sexual assault lawsuits that were recently filed.
On Tuesday, November 28, REVOLT announced that Sean "Diddy" Combs has stepped down from his position as chairman of the TV network. In a statement, the outlet clarified that Combs did not have a daily role at the company prior to the announcement.
"While Mr. Combs has previously had no operational or day-to-day role in the business, this decision helps to ensure that REVOLT remains steadfastly focused on our mission to create meaningful content for the culture and amplify the voices of all Black people throughout this country and the African diaspora," the statement says.
The company is currently under the leadership of CEO Detavio Samuels and Chief Brand Officer Deon Graham. According to TMZ, Combs made the decision to step down temporarily last week in an effort to spare REVOLT from his ongoing legal issues. The announcement came days after two new sexual assault lawsuits were filed against him.
On November 24, a woman known as Jane Doe accused Combs and singer-songwriter Aaron Hall of raping her and a friend in New York City in the early 1990s. On the same day, another woman Joi Dickerson-Neal filed a separate lawsuit in which she alleged that Diddy drugged and raped her. She also claimed that she was a victim of revenge porn after she alleged that Diddy recorded the encounter and shared it with others. Both lawsuits were filed on the final day of the Adult Survivors Act, which expired in New York last Thursday. A spokesperson for Diddy denied the allegations.
“These are fabricated claims falsely alleging misconduct from over 30 years ago and filed at the last minute," the spokesperson told PEOPLE. This is nothing but a money grab. Because of Mr. Combs’ fame and success, he is an easy target for anonymous accusers who lie without conscience or consequence for financial benefit. The New York Legislature surely did not intend or expect the Adult Survivors Act to be exploited by scammers. The public should be skeptical and not rush to accept these bogus allegations.”