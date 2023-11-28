iHeartPodcasts Named Top Free Podcast Channel

Podcast listeners across the country have been tuning in to their favorite podcasts on iHeartRadio, and as a result, iHeartPodcasts and several iHeartRadio podcasts has been recognized as part of Apple's list of their most popular podcasts and "Shows We Love," with iHeartPodcasts being named number one on the list of Top Free Channels.

iHeartPodcasts has shows for every kind of podcast fan. As the year comes to a close, we're celebrating a few of the best original shows that caught the ears of listeners across the country as they've made their way to Apple's list of "Shows We Love," which includes "Skyline Drive," "McCartney: A Life In Lyrics," "The Girlfriends," "You Feeling This" and "Dear Alana,." Explore more of these podcasts below.

In addition to being a part of the "Shows We Love" list, "The Girlfrends," "Stuff You Should Know," "On Purpose with Jay Shetty" and "Just B with Bethenny Frankel" were all recognized as top shows. Click here to see the full list.

"Skyline Drive"

When Mangesh Hattikudur (Part-Time Genius, Humans Growing Stuff) set out to do a big, sweeping show on astrology, he didn’t realize the first interview would change the course of his life. But as he tries to put his world back together, he realizes the incredible ways astrology presents itself in modern society: from NASA employees who keep their belief in astrology in the closet, to world leaders who’ve used astrologers to guide foreign policy, to moneyball statisticians who use astrology more than statistics to build baseball teams, to a little shop in India where your fortune was written for you centuries ago, and is waiting for you to come claim it. Over the course of 8 episodes, Mangesh tries to decipher why we keep looking to the stars for answers, and what happens when you don’t believe in astrology, but astrology keeps happening to you.