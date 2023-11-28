New York City Carriage Horse Breaks Loose, Drags Driver, And Damages Cars

A carriage horse in New York City managed to break free and left a trail of destruction along the streets of Manhattan on Sunday (November 26).

According to WABC, the carriage broke down, and the driver tried to fix it. While the driver was trying to fix the broken carriage, the horse became agitated and managed to break free, dragging the driver down the street.

The horse damaged several parked cars and ran onto the busy West Side Highway.

While running along the highway, the horse slipped and fell, allowing two off-duty police officers to corral it.

"A horse is in stable condition today after it broke free from a malfunctioning carriage & fell. Fortunately, off-duty @nypdspecialops Mounted Unit Sgt. Fontana & Officer Gehm were in the area, sprang into action & secured the animal to prevent further injuries," the New York Police Department wrote on X.

The horse received stitches for a cut on its leg and is recovering in his stall.

"He came upstairs and settled right into his stall. He was seen by a vet. He received some stitches for a cut on his leg, but he's been resting comfortably here in his stall ever since," Christina Hanson of Clinton Park Stables told WABC.

The driver is recovering after suffering broken ribs.