Philip Anselmo Breaks Silence On Pantera Reunion

After a reunion tour over the summer, Pantera announced a 2024 North American trek with guitarist Zakk Wylde and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante earlier this month. Philip Anselmo has been quiet about the band reforming but broke his silence during a visit to The Metallica Report podcast with bassist Rex Brown.

“It’s empowering,” the singer said [as transcribed by Blabbermouth]. “It is incredibly beautiful, and you feel so much love when you’re up there. And if you take it in, it’s a great feeling, man. These days, man, that’s where me and Rex, you know, we get to dig the shows more.”

“When we were younger, we were at war and when we were onstage; we were just angry and at war, man. Now it’s — the songs are there," he added. "I can concentrate on singing the fricking songs, number one. Geez, that’s a relief for me, man. I don’t have to break my fricking body in part anymore.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Anselmo said he thinks late brothers Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul would approve of the tour, despite Paul calling reunions "selfish" before his passing.

“Only thing I can say is, man, I know for a damn fact Vince and Dime would want us to do this, hands down,” Anselmo said. “They would want the Pantera brand or the legacy to go on. And I don’t know what you believe in, but sometimes, you know, you would like to think that them old fellas are looking down on us, giving us the thumbs-up.”

Listen to the full interview above and check out a list of North American tour dates below.

Pantera 2024 North American Tour Dates

02/03 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena *

02/05 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena *

02/07 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena *

02/09 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

02/10 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum *

02/13 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center *

02/14 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena *

02/16 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre *

02/18 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center *

02/20 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena *

02/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

02/24 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena *

02/26 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

02/27 – Québec City, QC @ Centre Vidéotron *

06/14-16 – Derby, UK @ Download Festival

08/02 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium #

08/09 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field #

08/16 – Minneapolis, MN US Bank Stadium #

08/23 – Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium #

08/30 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field #

* = with Lamb of God

# = supporting Metallica