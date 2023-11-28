It's not possible to not be allured by the deliciousness of cheeseburgers.

These classic American culinary masterpieces have captivated taste buds all across the nation. Picture succulent, flame-kissed beef patties adorned with a velvety layer of melted cheese, cradled between perfectly toasted buns.

The cheeseburger, which can be enjoyed in almost any occasion nowadays, has transcended its fast food roots to become an iconic symbol of American fast-food culture and a canvas for culinary innovation. Embark withYelp on a fun journey of identifying the yummiest cheeseburgers in all 50 states where each bite unfolds as a collection of flavors, textures and the pure delight of indulging in a timeless classic.

"We identified businesses in the food and restaurants category on Yelp, with a large concentration of reviews mentioning “cheeseburger,” then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning “cheeseburger,” between January 1, 2023 and July 20, 2023. This list looked at businesses in the United States. All businesses were marked open on Yelp as of July 20, 2023. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of July 20, 2023."

The top cheeseburger in Texas can be tasted at Nancy's Hustle in Houston.