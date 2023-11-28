WATCH: Bold 'Grinch' Steals Christmas Gifts From Florida Woman's Car

A brazen thief who's being described as "Grinch" was caught on camera stealing Christmas gifts from a Florida mother's car over the weekend. The theft happened Saturday (November 25) in a shopping center parking lot off U.S. 1 and Southwest 32nd Avenue in Miami's Coconut Grove neighborhood, according to WPLG.

Camila Rodríguez told reporters she and her teen daughter left some shopping bags inside the trunk of her Tesla before running into a store for some Christmas lights. The mother said the electric car automatically locks its doors when the driver is about 10 feet away. Those few seconds were enough time for the suspect to swipe her purchases.

“He went and got a Home Depot shopping (cart) and loaded it up with all the other stuff,” Rodríguez said. “When I opened the trunk, surprisingly, all the bags were gone.”

The Tesla's built-in cameras recorded everything, including the moment the bold suspect wiped his fingerprints off the car and walked away.

The victim claims the man smiled at her in the parking lot before committing the crime, saying he "looks like any other person."

Kiara Delva, a spokesperson for the Miami Police Department, encourages people to manually lock their vehicle's doors before walking away. She also said to check your surroundings, as well.