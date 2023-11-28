Young Thug's lawyer provided the jury with an explanation of his client's stage name.



On Tuesday, November 28, the imprisoned rapper appeared for day two of the YSL RICO trial. During his opening statements, Thug's attorney Brian Steel told the jury what Young Thug's moniker actually means.



"'Thug' meant and means to Jeffrey something very personal," Steel said. "It was his pact that if he could ever make it as a musical artist and help his family, himself and many others out of this endless cycle of hopelessness, he would be 'truly humbled under God'. That's what T.H.U.G. means."