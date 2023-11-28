Young Thug's Lawyer Explains The Meaning Of Rapper's Name At YSL Trial
By Tony M. Centeno
November 28, 2023
Young Thug's lawyer provided the jury with an explanation of his client's stage name.
On Tuesday, November 28, the imprisoned rapper appeared for day two of the YSL RICO trial. During his opening statements, Thug's attorney Brian Steel told the jury what Young Thug's moniker actually means.
"'Thug' meant and means to Jeffrey something very personal," Steel said. "It was his pact that if he could ever make it as a musical artist and help his family, himself and many others out of this endless cycle of hopelessness, he would be 'truly humbled under God'. That's what T.H.U.G. means."
Young Thug’s lawyer explains what “Young Thug” means: "Truly Humbled Under God. That's what Thug means." pic.twitter.com/MCf04Rn5m4— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 28, 2023
It's not the first time fans have heard the breakdown of Thugger's name. Last December, the rapper's sister, Dora Williams, hopped on social media and shared what Thugger's name actually stands for.
"For those who never knew why he named himself that for his stage name," Williams wrote in her Instagram Story. "THUG = TRULY. HUMBLE, UNDER. GOD. YOUNG TRULY HUMBLE UNDER GOD. YOUNG-THUG📜"
THUG = TRULY. HUMBLE, UNDER. GOD. YOUNG TRULY HUMBLE UNDER GOD. YOUNG-THUG📜— Doraaah❤️ (@HiDoraah) December 20, 2022
Elsewhere in the trial, Steel also offered an explanation for Gunna, Future and Thug's collaboration "Pushin P." Steel explained that the song really means "Pushing Positivity," which also falls in line with Gunna's past explanation of the song's meaning.
“It means, any circumstance you’re in, if you think positively about something, you can make it through," Steel said. "You’re pushing positivity.”
Young Thug’s lawyer tells jury that Pushing P stands for “Pushing Positivity” 😤 👊 pic.twitter.com/l8HtSkFFIQ— Modern Notoriety (@ModernNotoriety) November 28, 2023
“You see a lady at the door, you hold the door for the lady bro, that’s P," Gunna explained during a livestream last year. "We pushing P, you feel me? I ain’t too tough, arguing with my partner about no money like, we ain’t going back and forth. That ain’t P.”
During the trial, Steel also provided an explanation for the meaning of "YSL." Despite the State defining the alleged gang as "Young Slime Life" and his label boasting itself as "Young Stoner Life," Steel claimed the meaning actually stemmed from the clothing brand Yves Saint Laurent. See that video below.
Young thug lawyer Brian Steel said YSL comes from Yves Saint Laurent the clothing brand 😭 pic.twitter.com/CNUxVdmIqr— Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) November 28, 2023