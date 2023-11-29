As Green Day fans count down the days until Saviors' release, the band's getting them even more excited by talking about the approach they took this time around. During an interview with Kerrang!, Billie Joe Armstrong likened it to American Idiot.

“When I think about American Idiot, I think of where [previous albums] Nimrod and Warning were these records where we were in the studio learning, and trying to further our musical knowledge,” Armstrong explained. “That’s sort of the way that I feel right now, too, because [2020's] Father Of All… was one of those moments where we were like, ‘Let’s try something new.’ We learned so much from it, and it’s like it has a baby called Saviors!”

“I can hear bits of each album on this record, even though it sounds fresh and new,” Mike Dirnt added. “I feel like if there’s any words that always come back to Green Day, it’s energy and melody – and this record has all those things in abundance.”

Green Day has already given fans a taste of what to expect from the new album with the tracks "The American Dream Is Killing Me" and "Look Ma, No Brains!" Saviors is slated for a January 19 release, and the band plans to hit the road in support later next year.